City of Lexington asks court to order removal of Confederate monument

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The City of Lexington is asking the court to order the removal of the Confederate monument from the city limits.

On Monday night, the city released the following information:

Today, at the direction of City Council, the City Attorney filed an amendment to the legal action for the removal of the Confederate Monument located on County-owned property in the heart of Lexington.

City officials remain keenly aware of ongoing public frustration and empathetic to the impact public unrest continues to have on citizens and local business owners in the central business district. That is why City officials will continue to make every effort to resolve the public safety and nuisance concerns.

The City of Lexington now asks the Court to enter a temporary injunction ordering the Defendants to remove the Confederate Monument from the jurisdictional limits of the City. The amendment also requests the Court set a hearing at the earliest possible time.

The amended portion of the Legal Action will be posted on the City website (www.lexingtonnc.gov) September 29, 2020.