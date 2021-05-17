City of High Point wants public input on Triangle Lake Road improvements

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A proposed plan would bring major safety upgrades to Triangle Lake Road, including sidewalks, crosswalks, and brand new roundabouts.

The project is part of the city’s 2019 Transportation Bond, an estimated $12 million upgrade.

“Saving people’s lives that’s what it’s all about, saving people’s lives,” Said Catherine Brown, who lives at the intersection with Hickory Chapel Road.

Brown has lived at the location for about 15 years and has witnessed crashes and close calls.

“It’s dangerous. People will be trying to walk, the sidewalk [is] here, that’s good, but they don’t have no other sidewalk,” she said, pointing to the road.

She received a letter from the city outlining proposed changes, including wider roads and bike lanes

City leaders also want feedback about proposed roundabouts at Hickory Chapel Road and Baker Road.

“It needs to be done, I feel like it needs to be done,” Brown said.

The crash rate for the stretch of road is 540 crashes per 100 million miles traveled. The statewide average is 344 crashes.

From 2015 to 2020 there were three pedestrian and two bicyclist crashes.

Most accidents are drivers running off the road, hitting objects, or left hand turn crashes.

“I noticed a guy who got hit head-on with a bicycle and got knocked across the fence and into my neighbor’s yard there so a couple of things could have been life or death situations there,” Shernika Flythe said.

Flythe said she doesn’t feel safe letting her three young kids in the yard unsupervised.

She says drivers don’t obey the 35 mph speed limit and supports anything that will help slow them down.

“I think that would be a great improvement. I think it should have come maybe four or five years ago,” Flythe said.

You can learn more about proposed plans at a virtual meeting Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Details of the project can be found here.