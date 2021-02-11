City of High Point tightens rules against chronic code enforcement violators

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The City of High Point says this year, chronic code enforcement violators will no longer get a written notice regarding public nuisances.

“That means in 2021 we can send a notice telling them you’re considered a chronic violator, and you basically need to keep a check on your property, because this year we’re not going to send you a notice, we’re just going to clean it if it’s in violation,” explained Code Enforcement Manager Lori Loosemore.

In 2020, the city had 100 chronic violators, meaning property owners had been served three notices about a particular property in High Point.

Loosemore said in 2019, there were 27, and explained that code inspectors were now working in separated districts, allowing them to cover more ground.

“What happens is kind of the broken window theory, if one person doesn’t keep up their property the next person says I don’t need to keep mine up, and I don’t need to keep mine up, and then it sort of spreads,” she said Thursday.

For any cleanup by the city, chronic violators will have to pay for the cost, plus $100 for an administration fee.

“I think that’s something that’s long overdue, I welcome it, and I think most people would,” said Jim Bronnert, of the Oakview Citizens Council.

Bronnert said he recently met with Loosemore to discuss trash on High Point roadways in the Oakview community.

He said he’s on board with any action that helps the city stay clean.

“We all just need to work together,” Bronnert said.

Joseph Ingram agrees. He’s lived in his home for 15 years and said it’s discouraging to see other properties in the area in disrepair.

“People need to assess what’s going on around them and become more of a participant in the neighborhood,” he said.

Loosemore said the rule changes will also help reduce costs to the city.

“We have the inspectors who are working, the fuel, the computer system, the software,” she said. “That’s why the administrative fee is added if we have to clean it, to try and take that burden off the taxpayer and put it on the person whose property is the violator.”