City of High Point launches utility bill repayment plan

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused multiple families to get behind on their bills.

Power companies put a halt to disconnecting electricity.

Since Governor Roy Cooper’s executive order ended in July, thousands of Triad families are just starting to catch up on those overdue payments.

“We had to reshuffle the deck and try a different approach,” said Bob Martin, Customer Service Director for the City of High Point.

A different approach with the creation of a payment plan that helps people get back on their feet while decreasing High Point’s utility bill debt.

“We have just a little over 2,400 customers. About 80 businesses. The rest were residential. 2,100 of those owed less than $1,000,” Martin explained.

Martin oversees the city’s Customer Service department and the new six-month utility repayment plan.

“The payments start Sept. 21, and they’re always due on the 21st of the month,” Martin stated.

Customers are now responsible for paying their current bill along with a monthly payment toward any non-payments between March and July.

With power disconnections and late fees reinstated, power companies and providers are giving customers the chance to pay off their debts before they get slammed with late fees.

“Our customers have done a great job of staying current, and we have these few that need a little bit of help to try to get them through this difficult time,” Martin said.

About 93,000 North Carolinians were eligible to have their power shut off by Duke Energy.

That’s approximately $1.12 million in late fees that weren’t charged because of the executive order.

EnergyUnited had about 5,400 customers eligible to be disconnected and almost $300,000 in late fees.

Randolph Electric had about 1,200 customers eligible to get disconnected and $44,000 in late fees.