City of High Point issues boil water advisory for neighborhoods near Sandy Ridge Road after construction accident

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A group of High Point neighborhoods have been without water since 8 a.m. Thursday after a crew hit a water line in a construction accident.

Now, the city says, when the water does come back on, residents will need to boil it before consuming it or using

At about 8 a.m., the city sent out a notice that a crew hit a water line during construction, shutting off water to Sandy Ridge Road and the surrounding area and impacting about 1,500 customers.

Water has been turned off at Sandy Ridge Road and surrounding area. A water line was struck during construction. Our crews are on site and working to repair it as quickly as possible. — City of High Point (@CityofHighPoint) May 27, 2021

The city told FOX8 that water service is not expected to return until after 3 a.m.

“Our crews are on site and working to repair it as quickly as possible,” the city said.

At 12:55 p.m., the city tweeted an update, saying, “There have been quite a few complications as we assist the construction crew, and the estimated time for water to be restored is early tomorrow morning.”

Thursday afternoon, the city announced that the neighborhoods facing low water pressure and outages will be under a boil water advisory when their service is restored.

“Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and the introduction of bacteria into the water system,” the city said in a news release. “Therefore, when water service is restored, consumers are advised to boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water.”

The city says vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be in the water.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

The affected areas include Macy Grove Road, Grays Land Road, Bunker Hill Road, Boylston Road, Northborough Road, Adkins Road, Bame Road, Rosemont Drive, Rosemont Court, Philly Lane, Harness Lane, Alamar Drive, Alamar Court, River Landing Retirement Community and Westmont Place Realty Community.