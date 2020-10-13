City of Greensboro works with tenants to fix apartments after numerous violations

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cockroaches, leaks, holes in walls and smoke detectors that don’t work are just some of the things tenants at the Village Walk Apartments said haven’t been fixed in months.

City Code Compliance Officials tell FOX8, there have been 21 violations dating back to January 2020.

“There you go-there goes a roach! Look-look at them! There you go-crawling right on down,” Katrina Ramon, Village Walk Apartments tenant said as she pointed.

All the way to plumbing and electrical issues, these are just some of the 21 code violations at the Greensboro apartments.

According to code compliance officials, Ramon’s apartment has had 13 violations dating back to the beginning of the year. She said it is just an unlivable situation for her and her three young kids.

“It dates back to January when the apartment complex was known as the South Point Apartments under a different property manager,” said Troy Powell, City of Greensboro Division Manager of Code Compliance.

Powell said his department is actively working with the property managers to get them up to code, but since its been an on-going issue, city inspectors have had to issue multiple civil penalties against the complex.

“There are multiple civil penalties running on this property with multiple dwelling units, but some of them are still in the hearing process,” Powell said.

Those penalties against them have been accruing since Aug. 1. It’s costly, too. $200 the first day, and $10 dollars a day afterward that will be due to City of Greensboro.

Powell said the complex has worked with his department to start addressing some violations and have received extensions to fix them. He admits there have been some delays because of the pandemic.

“Even though it may not be fast as we want, we are in a pandemic. There are building supplies that are scarce and are hard to get right now,” he said.

Powell said if it weren’t for the COVID-19 pandemic, Ramon’s particular apartment dwelling would’ve been condemned.

“We are reevaluating right now on going ahead and following through with condemnation for occupied properties that have not yet complied with minor violations,” he said.

But Ramon and other neighbors told FOX8 that the pandemic is just an excuse. They said many of these repairs are long overdue.

“A woman who identified herself as the property manager at the complex declined comment,” Ramon said.

Powell encourages anyone dealing with similar violations to reach out to the his department or they can submit an application for the rehabilitation program through the neighborhood development department which helps find resources for housing options.