City of Greensboro to launch ‘R.A.C.E.’ initiative

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new diversity initiative is about to launch in the city of Greensboro. The goal is to hear from people in different areas of the community and to share personal experiences with racism and discrimination.

“Experiences, frustrations, hopes, dreams, hopes, hurt, pain, anger, whatever,” said Kimberly Sowell, assistant city manager for the City of Greensboro.

In a time of hurt comes the need to listen and learn.

“We’ve heard from people that they want to be heard. So we want to listen to people,” Sowell said.

She created a way to do that with the “R.A.C.E. Greensboro” initiative.

“R.A.C.E. is an acronym for Reflecting On and Considering Experiences,” Sowell explained.

It’s the first project of its kind.

“It’s really important for the whole community to come together and listen to each other,” said Christina Calabria, a Greensboro resident.

People are excited to check it out.

“People will join together and understand each other,” said Tyrone Bethea, who also lives in Greensboro.

Energized to share stories from their communities and have a platform to talk about their experiences.

“I think it’s good to be able to share with my children. At the end of the day, we just want to make sure that we’re not afraid but we know things exist,” Mark Oglesby said.

The video compilation will be released in three parts.

“We’ll have a ‘Can You Hear Me Now: Listening to our community,’ ‘Can You Hear Me Now: Listening to our employees,’ and ‘Can You Hear Me Now: Listening to our students,'” Sowell said.

Sowell hopes when the project ends the compilation will be a permanent fixture in Greensboro’s history.

“We hope to memorialize this and eventually it will be in our historical museum and hopefully the International Civil Rights Center and Museum,” Sowell said.

City leaders are finalizing the logo and online portal to submit video. They hope to release instructions on how to participate next week.