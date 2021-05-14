City of Greensboro rescinds mask mandate

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan has officially rescinded the city’s mask ordinance after the CDC and Governor Roy Cooper lifted many COVID-19 restrictions on Friday, according to a City of Greensboro news release.

According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people may stop wearing masks in most settings, indoor and outdoor, including indoor gatherings.

Greensboro now falls under Cooper’s Executive Order No. 215.

Greensboro will continue to require everyone to wear masks and face coverings inside all City-owned facilities.

Executive Order No. 215 still requires masks to be worn in child care facilities, schools, camps, public transit, health care settings and homeless shelters. Private businesses may also continue to require customers to wear masks.

“It’s important to remember that vaccines are still readily available from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson via appointments and walk-ins throughout Guilford County,” Mayor Vaughan said. “I want to personally thank Cone Health, FEMA and Guilford County for all their work involved with vaccine distribution.”