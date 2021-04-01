City of Greensboro reports more sewer blockages during pandemic

It’s a messy symptom of the COVID-19 pandemic. Greensboro city crews say more flushable wipes are creating blockages in sewer lines.

Robert Martin is a construction and maintenance supervisor for the city of Greensboro. He said Thursday the problem got worse as more people purchased wipes when toilet paper supplies ran low and cleaning products flew off the shelves.

“It’s just more wear and tear on the equipment, it takes away from the time that we have to do preventative maintenance we’re having a catch these calls and unstop these blockages,” he said. “What happens is the wipes collect on offset joints, or the debris that’s already in the pipe and once it catches that debris other debris will catch the white and it just builds upon itself and what we have to do is go in and clean the pipes more than we normally would or it could cause an overflow.”

He said wipes don’t actually disintegrate, leaving crews to respond to several blockages involving wipes weekly. Martin couldn’t provide an exact cost for the work but explained that missed utility bills during the pandemic also led to lost revenue in 2020.

“Our budget, we’re just trying to save everywhere we can for our budget this year since the city overall has been affected and were part of that,” Martin said.

He added that crews have other priority projects, like replacing old and outdated pipes.

“Greensboro has roughly 1,600 miles of pipe, so it just depends on if we’ve had a lot of issues in the area if we see part of the town being developed more and needs more capacity, things like that”

He urges people to think twice before trying to flush the wipes down the toilet.

“It’s just as easy to throw it away, and we just ask all of our residence to keep that in mind when they are using them, just to toss them in the trash,” Martin said.

City spokespeople in Greensboro and Winston-Salem could not provide exact costs for the blockages. In Winston-Salem cleaning and debris removal costs about $1.4 million annually.

A spokesperson said grease and wipes make up about one third of blockages.