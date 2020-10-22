City of Greensboro covers cost for couple to remove lead paint from rental home

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Eva McGuire and Michael McGuire have lived in Greensboro’s Glenwood Community for close to 15 years.

They’ve enjoyed the community so much, they purchased a home next door as a rental investment.

Their goal was to offer a home that is affordable and safe.

The home was built in the 1940s.

Removing the lead paint was one of the final items on the couple’s to-do list.

“One of the things I think that motivated us too is that we’re relatively recent grandparents and thinking about the importance of not having lead in a home for young children,” Eva McGuire said.

After already putting thousands of dollars into the project, they would not have to worry about adding that item to the budget.

The City of Greensboro covered the cost to fix the issue and replace the home’s windows with ones that fit the historic character of the house.

“They did the extra mile, things that they did not anticipate early on. There was some rotted wood that they discovered on the sills, and they took care of it,” Michael McGuire said.

Greensboro received close to $2.7 million from The US Department of Housing and Urban Development to address lead-paint and other home safety hazards.

Approximately $2.3 million will continue to fund the City’s Lead Safe Housing Program.

“Especially now with COVID, we want to do everything that we possibly can to make sure that people are able to stay in their house and be safe in their house,” Housing Rehabilitation Administrator Sonyé Randolph said.

The City is focusing on homes built before 1978 that have children under the age of six living in them.

Applicants could also qualify if a pregnant woman is living in the house.

“Lead does lead to developmental disabilities and learning disabilities late in life, so if we tackle it head on, then we’re able to help people,” Randolph said.

“We’ll have a certified lead accessor come in, do an inspection. They use an x-ray frequency gun, so they test a bunch of surfaces in your house and outside your house,” Lead Safe Housing Rehabilitation Specialist James Wolffe said.

Caroline Gadsby resides in the home the McGuires received funding to update.

She appreciates the overall investment to give her family a place that has character and quality.

“We love our home and we’re just so proud to be here,” she said.

The program is for homeowners and landlords.

The City would like to provide assistance for more than 100 units. The work the McGuires received is valued at approximately $25,000.

Visit the City’s website to apply for assistance through Lead Safe Housing Program.

You can also call 373-CITY (2489) and ask for Neighborhood Development to receive an application in the mail.