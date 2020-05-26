City of Greensboro cancels July 4th fireworks show

The City of Greensboro has canceled its annual July 4th fireworks show due to considerations related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This type of event would likely draw thousands to our city and given public safety is of utmost importance, we will wait until it’s safer to bring people together for such an event,” City Manager David Parrish said. “Based on site options, and even asking residents to stay in their vehicles, we felt the risks were too great to proceed.”

On Tuesday, Kernersville also announced that Independence Day events would be canceled.