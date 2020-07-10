City of Graham declares State of Emergency

GRAHAM, N.C. — A State of Emergency has been declared in the City of Graham.

The city put out the following information on the State of Emergency declaration on Friday afternoon:

The Mayor has issued a State of Emergency for the City of Graham I, in accordance with N.C.G.S. 166A-19.3(19), find and declare that a state of emergency exists as defined in N.C.G.S. 166A-19.3(6) and Sec. 2-52 of the City of Graham Code of Ordinances due to an imminent threat of widespread or severe damage, injury, loss of life as may result from the causes set forth in NCGS 166A-19.3(6).

In summary…

The emergency area shall be and extend to the Fire Limits as prescribed in Section 6-31 of the City of Graham Code of Ordinances. More particularly described as: Beginning at West Market Street on North Main, thence west on the south side of Market Street to the intersection of West Market and North Maple Streets, thence south on the east side of Maple Street to the intersection of South Maple and West Pine Streets, thence east on the north side of Pine Street to the intersection of South Marshall and East Pine Streets, thence north on the west side of Marshall Street to the intersection of North Marshall and East Market Streets, thence west on the south side of East Market Street to North Main Street, the point of beginning. Click here to a view a map of the emergency area.

Furthermore,

• Restricted Access: It shall be unlawful to disobey any barriers, warning signs or other structures that restrict vehicular or pedestrian travel due to road closure, detours and/ or hazardous conditions;

• Prohibition Against the Use of Weapons and Substances: It shall be unlawful to use dangerous weapons and substances as those terms are defined in N.C.G.S. 14-288.1 unless permitted or exempted by Section 2- 54(4) of the City of Graham Code of Ordinances or applicable General Statute.

The Declaration is effective immediately and shall remain in effect until rescinded.