City of Burlington to hold free mask giveaway

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The City of Burlington is holding a free mask giveaway that starts Friday, July 24 and ends on Tuesday, July 28, according to a statement from the city.

The full statement is provided below:

“On June 26th, Governor Cooper’s Executive Order 147 went into place, requiring all North Carolinians to wear face coverings in public when social distancing is not possible to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

To ensure Burlington residents have access to a reusable cloth face covering, the City of Burlington coordinated to purchase locally made masks for distribution in Burlington, keeping our supply chain tight and our money local.

Distribution events have been scheduled in various locations throughout Burlington for convenient drive-thru pick-up.

Mask Distribution Events:

Friday, July 24 th 11:00am-1:00pm (or as supplies last), City Parking Lot #1, downtown Burlington

11:00am-1:00pm (or as supplies last), City Parking Lot #1, downtown Burlington Saturday, July 25 th 11:00am-1:00pm (or as supplies last), Fairchild Community Center, 827 S Graham Hopedale Rd

11:00am-1:00pm (or as supplies last), Fairchild Community Center, 827 S Graham Hopedale Rd Monday, July 27 th 5:00-7:00pm (or as supplies last), North Park, 849 Sharpe Road

5:00-7:00pm (or as supplies last), North Park, 849 Sharpe Road Tuesday, July 28th 5:00-7:00pm (or as supplies last), Joe Davidson Park, 3715 Rural Retreat Rd

‘As we stress the importance of wash, wait and wear in the fight against COVID-19 spread, it is vital that all Burlington residents have access to masks,’ stated Burlington Economic Development Director Peter Bishop. ‘We’ve been able to craft a partnership so that this program provides more than just masks – we are supporting local companies and non-profits in a sustainable, made-in-Burlington way’

The Alamance County Health Department is excited about the proposed initiative and partnered by contributing masks procured through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and public health information printed with State funding. Further adding to the mask distribution project are the efforts of the United Way of Alamance County.

“The economic stress from the pandemic have hit the already vulnerable populations in our community the hardest. Our hope is that these distribution efforts will get masks in the hands of the folks who need them most.” stated United Way of Alamance County President, Heidi Norwick.

Every person who comes to a distribution will receive two masks. They may also request another pack of two masks for a family member or friend unable to attend the distribution.

A limited number of masks will be given out at each distribution event. The masks will be given away on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Partners plan to take advantage of the opportunity of interfacing with thousands of Burlington residents to share COVID-19 related public health information and 2020 Census information.

Burlington residents are invited to join us for these drive thru mask distribution events. For more information and to learn about future events go to the City of Burlington’s Facebook page at @BurlingtonNC and join the Burlington Cares Facebook events.”