City of Burlington shares leaf collection schedule

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The city of Burlington released a statement, sharing the leaf collection schedule for fall and winter.

The full statement is provided below:

“The City of Burlington attempts each Fall and Winter to serve residents efficiently through the annual leaf collection. You may obtain additional schedules at the Municipal Building located at 425 South Lexington Avenue or call the Public Works Department at 336-222-5005 to request that a schedule be mailed to you. Schedules will also be published in the Times-News during the months of October and November.

Receive reminders (calls, texts, or emails) about Leaf Collection pick up dates by subscribing to the “Waste/Recycling/Leaf Collection Updates” list on Btown Notify Me.

Questions concerning leaf collection should be directed to the Cemetery Division at 336-222-5005. Please do not a request special pick-up until February. Thank you for your cooperation.

ClickHERE for an interactive leaf collection map.”

