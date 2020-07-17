Winston-Salem city leaders address recent shootings involving teens, crowded areas

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — City leaders point to COVID-19 impacts on schools, after-school programs and summer programs as a possible connection to the recent shootings that have happened in the city over the past few weeks.

Since the beginning of July, Winston-Salem police have responded to more than half a dozen shootings.

Among them, three involved teenagers between the ages of 15 and 19 years of age.

Mayor Allan Joines spoke to FOX8 News on Thursday and pointed out that there is good news regarding crime in the city. Overall, it has seen a dropped compared to this time last year.

However, a trend being seen across the country is a sudden wave of gun violence.

“We’ve got a number of initiatives underway, but so many of it is interpersonal interactions, and there’s not too much you can do about it sometimes,” Joins said.

Joines and Councilman James Taylor Jr., of the Southeast Ward, addressed that COVID-19 has put a “damper” on after-school programs geared toward at-risk teens.

Joines said the city had hoped to have an inner league basketball group, “but COVID has kind of impacted that of course.”

“We are scrambling as fast as we can to put these programs in place, and get them moving. But, COVID has put a damper on those. … What do you do, schools are closed, parents are still having to work. We have communities and neighborhoods that are unattended,” Taylor said.

The city has put forth several options, pre-COVID-19, that have shown success in reaching students – in school.

That includes paid internships at businesses in the city for 11th and 12th graders from disadvantaged families. It also includes scholarship opportunities for students who graduate from a Forsyth County school to go to Forsyth Tech for free, under a city scholarship.

COVID-19 also slowed down the job placement for young teens with misdemeanors in their past.

“They’re moving, but they’re moving slow. Sometimes that happens in government. We want to make sure everyone’s health and safety is first,” Taylor said.

In addressing the recent crimes that have happened, police have reported that some are connected to gangs, others for different reasons.

Since the start of July, five teens have been involved in shootings. One of whom is accused of shooting and killing another teen, while four others were injured in separate incidents.

Joines addressed the issues of the possibility of this trend continuing if classes remain online this upcoming school year.

“I think it’d be great if they could have some interaction in school settings because that’s where you get a chance to talk to these individuals, maybe some level of council there. We do have other programs through our YMCA and our Parks and Rec., unfortunately, there are just a lot of young people out on the streets, because they lack some motivation to do something,” Joines said.

FOX8 has reached out to Winston-Salem police regarding the recent shootings in crowded places, like at Hanes Mall on July 13.

We are told they are drafting responses to various questions.

Joines addressed the concerns and said, “Certainly the mall has its own security, but unless you put in a metal detector – someone could walk in with a weapon of some sort.”

He stressed that Winston-Salem police have an effective community outreach program that connects them with various communities to help solve and prevent crimes like these from happening.

However, with the recent state of COVID-19 and the national conversations being had regarding police, it can be challenging at times.