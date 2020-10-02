Cinemark to reopen theaters in North Carolina on Oct. 9

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 14: A sign displays new safety and cleaning procedures next to a hand sanitizer dispenser at Cinemark’s Century 16 at the South Point Hotel & Casino on August 14, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cinemark reopened some of its movie theaters across the country today, with new safety precautions in place, for the first time since closing in March because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. According to Cinemark, enhanced cleaning operations now include daily disinfection of auditoriums, sanitizing high-traffic spaces every 30 minutes, and cleaning all occupied seats in reduced-capacity theaters between every show. Showtimes are staggered to prevent crowding in hallways, lobbies and restrooms, and when tickets are purchased, adjacent seats are blocked off. The theater chain is encouraging purchasing tickets online or in the theater using contactless payment only since they no longer need to be handed to ushers. The theaters are currently screening “Comeback Classic” films with “Welcome Back” ticket prices of USD 5 for adults and USD 3 for children and seniors, the company said. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cinemark is soon to reopen theaters in North Carolina.

Cinemark announced Friday that the company will reopen Asheboro, Asheville, Charlotte, Greensboro, Raleigh and Salisbury locations on Oct. 9, one week after the state enters Phase 3.

Tickets will soon be available for new flicks like “Unhinged” and “The New Mutants,” as well as classics.

Traditional concessions will be sold at reduced “Welcome Back” prices, and tickets will cost only $5 for adults and $3 for children and seniors.

Cinemark is also offering “Private Watch Parties.”

Beginning at $99, customers can book a private screening in an auditorium for up to 20 guests.

The company added that they will reopen with “greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the movie going experience,.”

Workers will wear face masks and complete a wellness check-in before every shift. Customers will also be required to wear face masks.

Auditoriums will be disinfected between screenings with pressurized sprayers.

Showtimes will be staggered, and Cinemark will limit capacity in theaters to allow for social distancing.