Cinemark to reopen theaters in North Carolina on Oct. 9

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cinemark is soon to reopen theaters in North Carolina.
Cinemark announced Friday that the company will reopen Asheboro, Asheville, Charlotte, Greensboro, Raleigh and Salisbury locations on Oct. 9, one week after the state enters Phase 3.
Tickets will soon be available for new flicks like “Unhinged” and “The New Mutants,” as well as classics.
Traditional concessions will be sold at reduced “Welcome Back” prices, and tickets will cost only $5 for adults and $3 for children and seniors.
Cinemark is also offering “Private Watch Parties.”
Beginning at $99, customers can book a private screening in an auditorium for up to 20 guests.
The company added that they will reopen with “greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the movie going experience,.”
Workers will wear face masks and complete a wellness check-in before every shift. Customers will also be required to wear face masks.
Auditoriums will be disinfected between screenings with pressurized sprayers.
Showtimes will be staggered, and Cinemark will limit capacity in theaters to allow for social distancing.