Churchgoers ticketed $500 each after going to drive-in church service

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) — Churchgoers in Greenville, Mississippi were each ticketed $500 for attending a drive-in church service.

“Not everything is worth fighting for, but this is worth fighting for. And so we’re going to stand on it,” said Lee Gordo, a Washington County supervisor and a longtime member of Temple Baptist Church.

To run a drive-in service, the church has used a radio frequency that can only be heard a block away from the church.

On Wednesday, police shut down their service.

“The police started coming up, and we said, well, we think we’re in our rights. And they started issuing tickets, $500 tickets, it may have been 50 — I mean 20 to 30 tickets. Everybody got one. It wasn’t per car. Me and my wife was both in the car together and both of us got tickets,” Gordon said.