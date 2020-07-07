Watch Now
Church donates $1,000 to each member of local police department after calls to defund police

Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church (Google Maps)

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. — A Tennessee church raised thousands of dollars for their local police department in the wake of protests to defund police, The Christian Post reports.

“We wanted to make a bold statement in support of law enforcement,” Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Perry Cleek said.

The congregation donated $1,000 to each member of the Jonesborough Police Department, totaling $23,000 in all. ‘

“We are very appreciative of the citizen and church support,” Police Chief Ron Street told Fox News.

