GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Santa made an early stop for some folks at a Greensboro senior living facility!

For the 25th year, Whitestone Senior Living Facility in Greensboro’s Angel Tree program provided gifts for residents. The nursing staff at Whitestone made lists of needs for the residents, gifts were anonymously donated and volunteers handed those gifts out on Wednesday.

“Our goal is to make sure that every resident in our health center gets a present at Christmas time. Some are here for rehab, they’re away from their families and they’re not at home so it’s nice for them to have a little gift and make it feel like Christmas,” said Gina Prevost, the director of Community Life Services.

Residents were touched by the sweet gifts. The volunteers plan to go caroling through the halls of Whitestone this week, as well.