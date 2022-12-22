GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The big man himself was doing a bit of pre-Christmas work at Piedmont Triad International Airport!

No, he’s not going to try and replace the sleigh and his loyal reindeer with a Boom Supersonic jet, he’s working on his flight plan for the big day! He’s got to check in with the FAA, plus visit a few good boys and girls while they prepare for their own Christmas travels.

As frightful weather rolls across the country, there are plenty of families braving the cold and wet to come together for their holiday celebrations. One family says they come together for Christmas, no matter what.

“Well we’re waiting on our younger daughter and she never misses Christmas.”

“You can never see mom and dad enough right? I have never missed Christmas. I’ve missed Thanksgiving, I’ve missed Easter, all the other, you know, kind of milestones holidays. But I’ve never missed Christmas. She won’t let me.”

NORAD will be keeping track of Santa’s flight on Christmas Eve, and you can follow along by going to the NORAD website.