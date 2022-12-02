BISCOE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Salvation Army Red Kettles are out in full force, with the familiar sounds of bells ringing in the air.

For a lot of people that sound is a reminder of a commitment to serve others, but on Thursday the bells outside of the Walmart in Biscoe were ringing for a different kind of commitment. A re-commitment.

Any chance to serve is a joyful occasion for Michael and Lori Byrd.

“I love to sing for them, to play them a bit of music. Just to let somebody know that they are loved and cared for,” Lori said.

Their first wedding anniversary was Thursday, and the spirit of love brought them to the Walmart in Biscoe to ring…and exchange rings, once again.

“I’ve done, I would say, dozens or hundreds of ceremonies,” said Major Luis Viera of the Salvation Army of Asheboro. “But in this setting, in 30 years, first time.”

The Byrds exchanged vows and recommitted their love for one another on their anniversary. Michael Byrd is one of the Asheboro Salvation Army’s main earners, and this idea was a no-brainer for him.

“I really love her very much,” he said.

“I love surprises like this.”

It was a show of commitment from two people committed to helping others and from an organization striving to do good.

They spent the evening after their ceremony ringing at the Walmart in Biscoe in Montgomery County.