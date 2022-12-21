BURLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Burlington’s fully-restored historic Dentzel Carousel will spin again in its brand-new Carousel House.

It is part of Thursday’s “Carousel Christmas in the Park,” an event that will run from 5 to 8 p.m. in Burlington’s City Park.

At 4:30 p.m., before the event, city council will hold a dedication and ribbon-cutting followed by a ceremonial first-ride. After that, the carousel will officially be open for the public to enjoy, according to a news release from the city.

The new Carousel House’s event space has windows overlooking the carousel and will begin taking reservations for events beginning Thursday. The event space will be open for the public to visit during Thursday’s event. Information on how to rent the space can be found here.

First installed in City Park in 1948, the hand-carved carousel is much-loved by generations of Burlington residents, the release stated. The city purchased the carousel from an amusement park in Genoa, Ohio.

It was built by the famed Dentzel Carousel Company around 1910 near Philadelphia. There are only 25 Dentzel Carousels still in operation in the U.S. Locations include Disneyland, the San Francisco Zoo, Six Flags over Texas and Raleigh’s Pullen Park.

Beginning with Thursday’s celebration and continuing through Dec. 31, all rides on the carousel will be free of charge. Starting on Friday, the carousel will be open every day from noon until 6 p.m. except for Christmas Day.

From Jan. 1 to March 2, the carousel will be open on Fridays from 3 to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 6pm. Rides will be $1.50 each. Hours will expand for spring and summer.

In addition to the return of the carousel, “Carousel Christmas in the Park” will feature hayrides, photo opportunities with Santa, free hot cocoa and a live nativity scene.

For more information, click here.