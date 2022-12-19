GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We’re just days away from Christmas, which means the Christmas spirit is out in full force!

Throughout the Triad, there are tons of fun ways to get in the spirit.

Check out our list of events to find the ones you want to attend.

Davidson County

Country Christmas Train

Forsyth County

Tanglewood Festival of Lights

Guilford County

Greensboro Christmas Festival

  • Nov. 25 – Dec. 23
  • McLaurin Farms, 5601 N. Church Street, Greensboro
  • Details here: Nov. 25 – Dec. 23
  • McLaurin Farms, 5601 N. Church Street, Greensboro
  • Details here: https://mclaurinfarms.simpletix.com/

Peppermint Alley

Sunset Hills in Greensboro

Tinsel Town

Winter Wonderlights

Kersey Valley Christmas

Mecklenburg County

Speedway Christmas

Rowan County

Polar Express Train Ride

Surry County

Cypress Trail Holiday Light Show

Watauga County

Tweetsie Christmas

To add an event to our list, send information to news@wghp.com.