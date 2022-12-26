WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — One family in Windsor continues to bring Christmas cheer to their neighborhood with their annual light display.

The Hoggard family has been displaying lights outside of their home for three decades. More than half a million lights are used in addition to hundreds of hand-made cut-outs.

“Glowing, I guess that would be the best way to describe it and unbelievable,” said Herman Hoggard. “Even on the worst days, people come in and say we had a terrible day until we rode through because you made our day.”

It all started 27 years ago when The Hoggard’s daughter, Carolyn, passed away in an accident.

“Everybody’s worst nightmare. you hope it doesn’t come true, but it did for us,” said Therman Hoggard.

The Hoggard family’s close friend, Christie Jernigan, remembers Carolyn well.

“She loved everything about Christmas, the lights, the presents, Santa. She was only 16. I think she would be proud she is still being remembered.”

The lights are a tradition for many in Eastern North Carolina and even around the world.

“We have actually had 22 different countries overseas that have come through and have seen our lights through the years which is very remarkable because we can say we are worldwide,” Herman said.

They are hoping that with the help of the town, the Hoggard legacy will live on for many years to come.

“We’re hoping with the town helping, this tradition will keep on going even though we might not be able to do it but our names, the Hoggard Christmas Wonderland of Lights and the Christmas Light Men will live on even after we’re gone,” Herman said. “I know some nights, Carolyn is up there saying ‘Dad, I see you from Heaven, thank you for what you’re doing because it looks so good.”

The lights begin to shine each night until 9:30 p.m. at 101 Dalton Dr. in Windsor. The light show is free, but donations are excepted. The light display will be up until New Year’s Day.