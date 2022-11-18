There are tons of Christmas events in the Piedmont Triad in the coming weeks.

Check out our list of events to find the ones you want to attend.

2022 Parades

Saturday, Nov. 19

10 a.m.: Burlington

Sunday, Nov. 20

3 p.m.: High Point

4 p.m.: Reidsville

Friday, Nov. 25

6:30 p.m.: Eden

Saturday, Nov. 26

2 p.m: Sparta

5 p.m.: Mount Airy

Thursday, Dec. 1

7 p.m.: Randleman

Friday, Dec. 2

5:30 p.m.: Wentworth

7 p.m.: Mebane

7 p.m.: Asheboro

Saturday, Dec. 3

10 a.m.: Graham

10 a.m.: Yadkinville

10 a.m.: Yanceyville

Noon: Greensboro

Noon: Denton

1 p.m.: Walkertown

1 p.m.: Mocksville

1 p.m.: Stoneville

2 p.m.: Dobson

2:30 p.m.: Liberty

3 p.m.: North Wilkesboro

4:30 p.m.: Boonville

5:00 p.m.: Winston-Salem

6 p.m.: Pilot Mountain

Sunday, Dec. 4

2:30 p.m.: Rural Hall

2:30 p.m.: Kernersville

3 p.m.: Archdale

3 p.m.: Jamestown

3 p.m.: Pleasant Garden

Monday, Dec. 5

6 p.m.: Lexington

Sunday, Dec. 9

11 a.m.: Thomasville

Saturday, Dec. 10

10 a.m.: Advance

1 p.m.: Madison-Mayodan

2 p.m.: Gibsonville

2 p.m.: Walnut Cove

2 p.m.: Stokesdale

Sunday, Dec. 11

3 p.m.: Lewisville

3 p.m.: Yadkin Valley (Jonesville/Elkin)

Wednesday, Dec. 14

3 p.m.: Staley

2022 Christmas Events

Greensboro Christmas Festival

  • Nov. 25 – Dec. 23
  • McLaurin Farms, 5601 N. Church Street, Greensboro
  • Details here: Nov. 25 – Dec. 23
  • McLaurin Farms, 5601 N. Church Street, Greensboro
  • Details here: https://mclaurinfarms.simpletix.com/

Christmas with the Kringles

Country Christmas Train

Cypress Trail Holiday Light Show

High Country Lights at Felts Park

Kersey Valley Christmas

Peppermint Alley

Sunset Hills in Greensboro

Tinsel Town

Winter Wonderlights

Polar Express Train Ride

Speedway Christmas

Tanglewood Festival of Lights

Tweetsie Christmas

2022 Christmas Lighting Events  

Gibsonville Lighting of the Green

High Point Holiday Party Tree Lighting

Thomasville Light up the Holidays

Clemmons Annual Tree Lighting

Light Up Elkin

Greensboro Festival of Lights

King Christmas Tree Lighting

Be The Light 5K in Archdale

Pilot Mountain’s Tree Lighting

Christmas Around Kernersville

To add an event to our list, send information to news@wghp.com.