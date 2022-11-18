There are tons of Christmas events in the Piedmont Triad in the coming weeks.

Check out our list of events to find the ones you want to attend.

2022 Parades

Saturday, Nov. 19

10 a.m.: Burlington

Sunday, Nov. 20

3 p.m.: High Point

4 p.m.: Reidsville

Friday, Nov. 25

6:30 p.m.: Eden

Saturday, Nov. 26

2 p.m: Sparta

5 p.m.: Mount Airy

Thursday, Dec. 1

7 p.m.: Randleman

Friday, Dec. 2

5:30 p.m.: Wentworth

7 p.m.: Mebane

7 p.m.: Asheboro

Saturday, Dec. 3

10 a.m.: Graham

10 a.m.: Yadkinville

10 a.m.: Yanceyville

Noon: Greensboro

Noon: Denton

1 p.m.: Walkertown

1 p.m.: Mocksville

1 p.m.: Stoneville

2 p.m.: Dobson

2:30 p.m.: Liberty

3 p.m.: North Wilkesboro

4:30 p.m.: Boonville

5:00 p.m.: Winston-Salem

6 p.m.: Pilot Mountain

Sunday, Dec. 4

2:30 p.m.: Rural Hall

2:30 p.m.: Kernersville

3 p.m.: Archdale

3 p.m.: Jamestown

3 p.m.: Pleasant Garden

Monday, Dec. 5

6 p.m.: Lexington

Sunday, Dec. 9

11 a.m.: Thomasville

Saturday, Dec. 10

10 a.m.: Advance

1 p.m.: Madison-Mayodan

2 p.m.: Gibsonville

2 p.m.: Walnut Cove

2 p.m.: Stokesdale

Sunday, Dec. 11

3 p.m.: Lewisville

3 p.m.: Yadkin Valley (Jonesville/Elkin)

Wednesday, Dec. 14

3 p.m.: Staley

2022 Christmas Events

Greensboro Christmas Festival

Nov. 25 – Dec. 23

McLaurin Farms, 5601 N. Church Street, Greensboro

Nov. 25 – Dec. 23

McLaurin Farms, 5601 N. Church Street, Greensboro

Details here: https://mclaurinfarms.simpletix.com/

Christmas with the Kringles

Nov. 25, 26 & 27 | Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18

Millstone Creek Orchards, Ramseur

Details here: https://www.millstonecreekorchards.com/christmas-with-the-kringles-1

Country Christmas Train

Nov. 25-27. Dec. 2-4, 8-11, 16-23, 26-27. Cash only.

Denton Farmpark, Denton

Details here: https://dentonfarmpark.com/country-christmas-train/

Cypress Trail Holiday Light Show

High Country Lights at Felts Park

Nov. 24-Jan. 1

601 S. Main Street, Galax, VA

Details here: highcountrylights.com

Kersey Valley Christmas

Nov. 25-27. Dec. 2-4, 9-11, 16-23.

Kersey Valley, Archdale

Details here: kerseyvalleychristmas.com/christmas-experience

Peppermint Alley

Dec. 1-31

Alley next to Boxcar Arcade, 120 W. Lewis Street Greensboro

Details here: downtowngreensboro.org/downtown-in-december/events/peppermint-alley

Sunset Hills in Greensboro

Lights usually go up after Thanksgiving

Neighborhood decorated with lots of enormous lighted Christmas balls

Neighborhood website here: https://www.sunsethillsneighborhood.org/

Tinsel Town

Dec. 2-31

LeBauer Park, Greensboro

Details here: https://www.downtowngreensboro.org/downtown-in-december/events/tinsel-town/

Winter Wonderlights

Nov. 17-Jan. 1

Greensboro Science Center

Details here: https://www.greensboroscience.org/winterwonderlights/

Polar Express Train Ride

Nov. 11-12, 18-20, 25-27. Dec. 2-4, 8-11, 13-23.

NC Transportation Museum, Spencer

Details here: nctransportationmuseum.org/the-polar-express-train-ride

Speedway Christmas

Nov. 18-Jan. 8.

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Details here: https://www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/events/speedway-christmas/

Tanglewood Festival of Lights

Nov. 11-Jan. 1

Tanglewood Park, Clemmons

Details here: forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol/

Tweetsie Christmas

Nov. 25-27, Nov. 30-Dec. 4, Dec. 7-11, 14-18, 20-23, 26-30

Tweetsie Railroad, Blowing Rock

Details here: tweetsie.com/special-events/tweetsie-christmas/

2022 Christmas Lighting Events

Gibsonville Lighting of the Green

Nov. 18 at 5:30 pm

Downtown Gibsonville

Details here: https://www.gibsonvillenc.org/events

High Point Holiday Party Tree Lighting

Nov. 19 at 5 p.m.

Truist Point Stadium, High Point

Details here: https://www.hpholidayparty.com/tree-lighting/

Thomasville Light up the Holidays

Nov. 19 at 5 p.m.

Downtown Thomasville

Details here: https://www.facebook.com/ThomasvilleTourismNC

Clemmons Annual Tree Lighting

Nov. 29 at 6 pm

Village of Clemmons

Details here: https://www.facebook.com/villageofclemmonsnc

Light Up Elkin

Dec. 2

Downtown Elkin

Details here: https://www.lightupelkin.com/

Greensboro Festival of Lights

Dec. 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Center City Park, Greensboro

Details here: https://www.downtowngreensboro.org/downtown-in-december/events/festival-of-lights/

King Christmas Tree Lighting

Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.

King Central Park, Spainhour Cabin Entrance, King

Details here: https://www.facebook.com/events/3213824898877392

Be The Light 5K in Archdale

Dec. 3 from 4:30 p.m.

Creekside Park, Archdale

Details here: https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Archdale/BTL5K

Pilot Mountain’s Tree Lighting

Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m.

Details here: pilotmountainnc.org/vist/page/christmas-parade-tree-lighting

Christmas Around Kernersville

Dec. 3

Event culminates with Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at 6 p.m.

Downtown Kernersville, 136 E. Mountain St.

Details here: https://www.kernersvillenc.com/events/christmas-around-kernersville-2022

