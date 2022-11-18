There are tons of Christmas events in the Piedmont Triad in the coming weeks.
Check out our list of events to find the ones you want to attend.
2022 Parades
Saturday, Nov. 19
Sunday, Nov. 20
Friday, Nov. 25
Saturday, Nov. 26
Thursday, Dec. 1
Friday, Dec. 2
Saturday, Dec. 3
Sunday, Dec. 4
Monday, Dec. 5
Sunday, Dec. 9
Saturday, Dec. 10
Sunday, Dec. 11
3 p.m.: Yadkin Valley (Jonesville/Elkin)
Wednesday, Dec. 14
2022 Christmas Events
Greensboro Christmas Festival
- Details here: https://mclaurinfarms.simpletix.com/
Christmas with the Kringles
- Nov. 25, 26 & 27 | Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18
- Millstone Creek Orchards, Ramseur
- Details here: https://www.millstonecreekorchards.com/christmas-with-the-kringles-1
Country Christmas Train
- Nov. 25-27. Dec. 2-4, 8-11, 16-23, 26-27. Cash only.
- Denton Farmpark, Denton
- Details here: https://dentonfarmpark.com/country-christmas-train/
Cypress Trail Holiday Light Show
- Nov. 24-27. Dec. 1-4, 8-11, 15-25, 29-31
- Cypress Trails, Elkin
- Details here: https://cypresstrailsevents.com/
High Country Lights at Felts Park
- Nov. 24-Jan. 1
- 601 S. Main Street, Galax, VA
- Details here: highcountrylights.com
Kersey Valley Christmas
- Nov. 25-27. Dec. 2-4, 9-11, 16-23.
- Kersey Valley, Archdale
- Details here: kerseyvalleychristmas.com/christmas-experience
Peppermint Alley
- Dec. 1-31
- Alley next to Boxcar Arcade, 120 W. Lewis Street Greensboro
- Details here: downtowngreensboro.org/downtown-in-december/events/peppermint-alley
Sunset Hills in Greensboro
- Lights usually go up after Thanksgiving
- Neighborhood decorated with lots of enormous lighted Christmas balls
- Neighborhood website here: https://www.sunsethillsneighborhood.org/
Tinsel Town
- Dec. 2-31
- LeBauer Park, Greensboro
- Details here: https://www.downtowngreensboro.org/downtown-in-december/events/tinsel-town/
Winter Wonderlights
- Nov. 17-Jan. 1
- Greensboro Science Center
- Details here: https://www.greensboroscience.org/winterwonderlights/
Polar Express Train Ride
- Nov. 11-12, 18-20, 25-27. Dec. 2-4, 8-11, 13-23.
- NC Transportation Museum, Spencer
- Details here: nctransportationmuseum.org/the-polar-express-train-ride
Speedway Christmas
- Nov. 18-Jan. 8.
- Charlotte Motor Speedway
- Details here: https://www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/events/speedway-christmas/
Tanglewood Festival of Lights
- Nov. 11-Jan. 1
- Tanglewood Park, Clemmons
- Details here: forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol/
Tweetsie Christmas
- Nov. 25-27, Nov. 30-Dec. 4, Dec. 7-11, 14-18, 20-23, 26-30
- Tweetsie Railroad, Blowing Rock
- Details here: tweetsie.com/special-events/tweetsie-christmas/
2022 Christmas Lighting Events
Gibsonville Lighting of the Green
- Nov. 18 at 5:30 pm
- Downtown Gibsonville
- Details here: https://www.gibsonvillenc.org/events
High Point Holiday Party Tree Lighting
- Nov. 19 at 5 p.m.
- Truist Point Stadium, High Point
- Details here: https://www.hpholidayparty.com/tree-lighting/
Thomasville Light up the Holidays
- Nov. 19 at 5 p.m.
- Downtown Thomasville
- Details here: https://www.facebook.com/ThomasvilleTourismNC
Clemmons Annual Tree Lighting
- Nov. 29 at 6 pm
- Village of Clemmons
- Details here: https://www.facebook.com/villageofclemmonsnc
Light Up Elkin
- Dec. 2
- Downtown Elkin
- Details here: https://www.lightupelkin.com/
Greensboro Festival of Lights
- Dec. 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Center City Park, Greensboro
- Details here: https://www.downtowngreensboro.org/downtown-in-december/events/festival-of-lights/
King Christmas Tree Lighting
- Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.
- King Central Park, Spainhour Cabin Entrance, King
- Details here: https://www.facebook.com/events/3213824898877392
Be The Light 5K in Archdale
- Dec. 3 from 4:30 p.m.
- Creekside Park, Archdale
- Details here: https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Archdale/BTL5K
Pilot Mountain’s Tree Lighting
- Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m.
- Details here: pilotmountainnc.org/vist/page/christmas-parade-tree-lighting
Christmas Around Kernersville
- Dec. 3
- Event culminates with Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at 6 p.m.
- Downtown Kernersville, 136 E. Mountain St.
- Details here: https://www.kernersvillenc.com/events/christmas-around-kernersville-2022
To add an event to our list, send information to news@wghp.com.