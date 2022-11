WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) — The Capitol Christmas tree has arrived at its final destination!

After making stops all across North Carolina, the tree arrived in Washington D.C. Friday morning. It had a lot of help from North Carolina on its journey to the capitol, specifically the Hardy Brothers Trucking Company, a Surry County-based company.

They saw the tree on its way, where it will be decorated for people to enjoy as the Christmas season ramps up.