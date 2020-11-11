Christmas comes early to Triad

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Ruth Smith is decorating her store at Thomasville Emporium a little earlier than usual.

“We have vintage ornaments, we have vintage decorations, and we also have modern-day decorations,” said Ruth Smith, Thomasville Emporium owner.

Hand-made items are spreading a lot of joy to customers. With so many Christmas activities canceled due to COVID, Ruth says this year her business is determined to put a smile on everyone’s face.

“We are going to have our animated characters in the windows, and they are starting on those now. We have one finished,” Smith said.

Thomasville isn’t alone jumping on the Christmas train.

On every street in downtown Greensboro, holiday decor is lighting up customer’s spirits.

Right on the corner of Elm Street is the boutique “Just Be.” Inside, there’s plenty to see with tree toppings and stockings

“We had so many people requesting that we do it early because I think they were wanting something to look forward to,” said Karla Taylor, owner of Just Be.

Karla Taylor says despite the pandemic, people can still make the holidays special.

“Whether it’s decorating your house or giving gifts, we have something for everybody,” Taylor said.

In Thomasville, the Beautification Committee will host a drive-thru Santa event at the Farmers Market for kids and a decorations contest with businesses is also planned for Nov. 21.