Christmas card containing Fentanyl sent to inmates intercepted by detention officers

UNION COUNTY, NC (FOX 46) — Two detention center officers in Union County received treatment after being exposed to a Christmas card containing Fentanyl that was originally intended for inmates, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday while sorting through mail. A portion of a Christmas card had been glued down and while using a letter opener to separate the two sections, a white powdery substance fell into one of the officer’s hands and some of the substance went airborne, exposing a second officer, officials said.

Officers later found a second card. Both cards were addressed to inmates occupying the same cell.

An initial investigation involving CSI identified Monroe residents Fabian Pagan, 35, and Christy Pendry, 43.

Fentanyl is a powerful prescription opioid drug that is intended to treat severe pain. It is a high risk for addiction, can cause respiratory issues and even death, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Both officers were treated and released. This remains an active investigation.

