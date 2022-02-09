Christian revival at high school prompts student walkout

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Students in a West Virginia city have staged a walkout to protest a Christian assembly they were forced to attend during school hours.

More than 100 Huntington High School students left their homerooms on Wednesday morning to demonstrate against a mini-revival held last week in the school’s auditorium.

Cabell County Schools spokesperson Jedd Flowers says the event organized by the school’s chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes was supposed to be voluntary, but two teachers mistakenly brought their entire class.

Officials say it won’t happen again.

But some in the city say even voluntary church services have no place in school.

