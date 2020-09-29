Chris Paul enrolls in Triad HBCU Winston-Salem State to encourage vote

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul gives instruction to teammates in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — NBA star Chris Paul has enrolled in a historically Black college in North Carolina, where he will take a class and encourage students to get to the polls.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports Paul has enrolled in Winston-Salem State University, across town from Wake Forest University, where he played for two seasons before going to the NBA.

Paul said it is important that folks know about HBCU’s, “especially at this important time in our country.”

During the NBA playoffs, Paul raised awareness of HBCU’s by wearing different shoes representing schools such as Winston-Salem State, North Carolina A&T and N.C. Central.