‘Children having temper tantrums with guns’: 5 suspects charged in murder of SC 17-year-old

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington Police Chief Kevin Washington announced five people have been charged in the Feb. 12, shooting that killed 17-year-old Kwelik Bacote in the 900 block of Highway 52.

At 11:45 a.m. Chief Kelvin Washington spoke at a press conference, addressing developments in the case. The press conference came after there have been multiple shootings in the area in the past week.

“Our agency along with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Hudson, as well as some of the other police departments and area sheriffs offices in the area, have experienced quite a few shootings across the Pee Dee area over the last month or two,” Washington said. “I’m here today to let you know that we are all committed to making sure our communities are safe and remain safe. We are going to do whatever we have to do in order to make sure these folks are arrested and brought to justice.”

Jalin Mullins, 20, was charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was denied bond.

Correl Littles, 18, was charged with 2 counts of attempted murder, possession of weapon during violent crime and assault by mob 3rd degree. He was released on a $50,000 bond.

Qiabeon James, 21, was charged with assault by mob 3rd degree. He was released on a $30,000 surety bond.

Darius Mack, 22, was charged with assault by mob 3rd degree. He was released on a $30,000 surety bond.

Jacques Mullins, 19, was charged with assault by mob 3rd degree. He was released on a $30,000 surety bond.

