Children, ages 6, 8, 12, arrested after allegedly breaking into school, leaving trail of destruction. (Altus Police Department)

ALTUS, Okla. — A trail of destruction through an Oklahoma school ended with three children arrested, according to Altus police.

Police say a 6-year-old, an 8-year-old and a 12-year-old managed to get into Altus Intermediate School and began vandalism the facility.

Surveillance cameras reportedly caught footage of the kids spraying fire extinguishers, dumping paint on the floor and walls and damaging computers, doors and windows.

All in all, the vandals left behind at least $50,000 in damage in their wake.

The kids were arrested and released to their parents.