KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 4-year-old boy was killed Sunday night in Kingsbridge Heights when the electric scooter he was riding on with his father collided with a car, according to police.

The father and son, Mario Rosario, were heading south on Bailey Avenue near West 193rd Street around 9:20 p.m. when the father tried to pass a sedan heading in the same direction, officials said. But as the scooter passed along the left side of the sedan, the driver, William Baez, attempted to execute a turn to the left, at which point the two vehicles collided, police said.

The impact sent the father and son onto a nearby curb, according to authorities. The boy suffered severe head injuries.

First responders rushed the child to an area hospital, but he could not be saved. Officials said that neither the father nor the driver of the sedan was seriously injured. Baez stayed at the scene after the crash.

The father, also named Mario Rosario, 24, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of stolen property, police said. Baez, 52, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operator.

Investigators are working to determine, among other factors, whether the father and son were wearing helmets, as well as whether the child was standing on the scooter or being held.