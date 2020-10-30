Child in hospital with serious injuries after shooting on Village Creek Court in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A child is in the hospital after a shooting on Village Creek Court in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 6:37 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a shooting on the 200 block of Village Creek Court.

At the scene, officers found the victim, a juvenile, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim told police that an unknown person came in a light-colored truck and fired shots, hitting the victim once.

The shooter then drove off.

The juvenile was taken to a hospital. Police say the victim’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

