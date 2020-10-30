Child in hospital with serious injuries after shooting on Village Creek Court in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A child is in the hospital after a shooting on Village Creek Court in Winston-Salem, according to police.
At about 6:37 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a shooting on the 200 block of Village Creek Court.
At the scene, officers found the victim, a juvenile, suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim told police that an unknown person came in a light-colored truck and fired shots, hitting the victim once.
The shooter then drove off.
The juvenile was taken to a hospital. Police say the victim’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Family’s daughter watches massive tree crush home in Summerfield during Tropical Storm Zeta
- Playing through! Nearly 10-foot-long alligator strolls across Florida golf course
- 3 taken to hospital after fire at Astor Dowdy Apartments in High Point
- 8-year-old accidentally shot, killed in Concord
- Colorado man denied lottery winnings after missing deadline by 3 days