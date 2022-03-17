GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The battle against the brutal exploitation of children online only got harder during the pandemic.

As children spent more time online, opportunities for predators had to take advantage of children increased.

“It allowed them to have access to hundreds of thousands of children that they typically would not have had access to,” explained Lindsey Olson, the executive director with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Child exploitation during the pandemic increased almost across the board in categories such as possession, manufacturing, and distributing child porn, child sex tourism, sex trafficking, sexual molestation, online enticement of children for sexual acts and unsolicited obscene material sent to a child.

Olson said grooming became the most common threat.

These cases have been less “meeting up” with children but rather asking them for sexually explicit material.

Former U.S. Attorney for the Triad Matt Martin said in several cases he oversaw, the material was produced in the Triad.

When we spoke with him in early 2021, he explained that predators communicate with each other through the dark web and share the explicit material.

In many cases, however, they are obtaining them through online-encrypted apps.

What has also become extremely common is where the material is being found. Material produced in the U.S. or even in the Triad is being found on phones across the globe.

“I don’t know what to think anymore. This has become an international issue,” Martin said.

If you or someone you know has been a victim or suspects child exploitation, you should contact local law enforcement or report it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.