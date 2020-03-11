Child dies after shooting at Winston-Salem apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A child died at the hospital after a shooting at a Winston-Salem apartment complex, according to police.

At about 11:21 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting at 620 Anson St., apartment J26.

At the scene, police found a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound lying inside the apartment.

EMS took the victim to the hospital where they later died.

Detectives have identified the child but have only told news outlets that the victim is a juvenile. No word on the victim's exact age.

No suspects are in custody. Officers calling the case a homicide.

Police believe this is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.