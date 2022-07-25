A child is dead and seven other children and adults suffered serious injuries in a crash in Temecula Sunday evening, the Riverside County Fire Department said.

The crash happened at about 6:25 p.m. near the intersection of southbound Highway 79 and Anza Road, the RCFD said on Twitter.

Ultimately, a child died at the scene before the RCFD arrived, and “3 pediatric patients with serious injuries, 1 adult with serious injuries, 3 adults with moderate injuries” were taken to local hospitals for treatment, the Fire Department added.