Child at NC YMCA camp tests positive for COVID-19

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A child who attended a camp at the Northwest Cary YMCA in late June has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the YMCA of the Triangle said the camper attended Camp Outer Limits at the Northwest Cary YMCA June 22-26.

The YMCA was informed of the positive test on Monday by the Durham Health Department.

“We immediately notified parents of children in camp at this location. In addition, staff initiated our deep cleaning protocols to disinfect the areas that day camp has been using,” the YMCA said.

The YMCA of the Triangle said it put several “enhanced health and safety measures” in place to help protect campers.

“These measures include deep cleaning protocols throughout the day and overnight,” the YMCA said.

Last week, CBS 17’s Judith Retana spoke with Shannon Steele with the Northwest Cary YMCA about changes made to help protect children.

Steele said cleanliness is a bigger deal than ever before. Bathrooms are cleaned every hour. Before entering the building, campers are screened and their temperatures are taken. The YMCA supplied masks for their campers. No one other than camp participants — even parents — are allowed inside the building.

Items used for activities are placed in hoops designated for clean and ready to use or not yet. This helps staff ensure every item touched by campers or staff is sanitized.

Tuesday’s statement comes after campers were exposed to the virus at a day camp in Raleigh.