Chick-fil-A to build distribution center in Mebane

MEBANE, N.C. — Large companies have invested in the Piedmont Triad over the past several years.

Companies like UPS, Amazon and Walmart have set up large distribution centers. One of the largest fast-food restaurants in the United States is the latest company to announce it will build in the Triad.

Chick-fil-A plans to build a distribution center at the North Carolina Industrial Center in Mebane.

“We’ve got a 78-acre site here for the Chick-fil-A facility,” said Mac Williams, the president of the Alamance County Chamber of Commerce.

It’s a planned $52 million investment on Park Center Drive off of Interstate 40/85 and will create 160 high-paying jobs.

“If North Carolina was a town those two interstates would be Main Street,” Williams said. “We have a very vested interest in making sure Main Street’s working.”

The area is well-positioned to bring more industry and jobs because of the reliable infrastructure, transportation and an increasing labor force in central North Carolina.

Companies like Walmart, Lidl and Sheetz have already put down industrial roots.

“We’ve had a lot of success with those kinds of facilities here,” Williams said.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic more than 2,500 jobs have been created in the region. Piedmont Triad Partnership President Stan Kelly said the coronavirus isn’t stopping success.

“We’ve got a number of sites ready to be leased,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of things that are really working in our favor that should be wind in our sails coming out of the pandemic.”

The Corporate Education Program at Alamance Community College helps train students for when facility doors open.

“We literally can customize the training to the company’s needs,” said Louis Judge, with Alamance Community College’s corporate education and economic development program. “It’s really a mix of soft skills and technical skills.”

Construction for the Chick-fil-A distribution center is scheduled in early 2021.