(WGHP) — Chick-fil-A announced on Thursday that the company will now be selling salad dressings at retail locations across Tennessee and in Cincinnati.

The four most popular salad dressings are for sale at Walmart and Kroger, according to a statement released by Chick-fil-A.

The dressings are:

avocado lime ranch

garden herb ranch

creamy salsa

zesty apple cider vinaigrette

The company plans to expand the salad dressing availability next spring.