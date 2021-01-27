Chick-fil-A manager steps in to sort out backup at COVID-19 vaccination site

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WNCN) — A South Carolina town called in a drive-thru expert from a local Chick-fil-A to help at its COVID-19 vaccination site.

On Friday, Will Haynie, the mayor of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, tweeted a video of local Chick-fil-A manager Jerry Walkowiak directing traffic for the droves of cars who showed up for drive-thru vaccines.

“When you need help, call the pros,”

In addition to their famous chicken sandwiches, waffle fries and lemonade, Chick-fil-A is known around the country for its fast and orderly drive-thrus. Long lines at the vaccination site proved no different for Walkowiak, who is seen in the video enduring rainy conditions as he swiftly directs traffic.

Chic Fil A manager Jerry Walkowiak donating his professional drive thru experience to help our vaccination program in Mt Pleasant today. When you need help, call the pros. pic.twitter.com/63RvcVR8KJ — Will Haynie (@willhaynie) January 22, 2021

Twitter user Brian Johnson, who said he is a local first responder, said the vaccination site was “very efficient and much appreciated.”