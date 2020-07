CHICAGO (WGN) — A Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the beating death of a 23-month-old boy.

Police responded when they received a report of an injured child on Tuesday around 12 p.m.

Michael Robinson, 23, is accused of punching the toddler in the face several times.

The boy was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Robinson is related to the boy, but his specific relationship wasn’t immediately known.

He is set to appear in court on Friday.