Check your tickets! Someone who bought a ticket in NC won $691,417

Check your tickets!

The new Fast Play game just produced its 12th jackpot win, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

The win happened Friday night when someone who played at a Concord convenience store won the $691,417 jackpot.

The $10 Jackpot 7s ticket was sold at the Circle K on Poplar Tent Road in Concord.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize at any lottery office.

Since Fast Play started in September, North Carolinians have won 12 jackpots.

The rolling, progressive jackpot increases with every ticket sold until it is won.

The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 240,000.