Check your tickets! Powerball ticket sold in NC wins $1 million prize

Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — Saturday’s Powerball drawing produced a $1 million prize for someone who bought a ticket at a convenience store in Wake County, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

The winner bought the ticket at Bayleaf Convenience & Deli on Six Forks Road in Raleigh. The lucky ticket won the highest prize nationally in Saturday’s drawing.

The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 1-16-48-49-65. The odds of matching all five white balls in a Powerball drawing are 1 in 11.6 million.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes.

No one won Saturday’s Powerball jackpot.

The jackpot will climb to $42 million as an annuity or $31 million cash for Wednesday’s drawing.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.