Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold through online play wins $1 million prize

Friday’s Mega Millions drawing produced a $1 million prize for someone who bought a ticket through Online Play on the lottery’s website, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

The lucky ticket was one of five tickets that won the highest prize nationally in Friday’s drawing.

The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 5-14-24-25-27.

The odds of matching all five white balls in a Mega Millions drawing are 1 in 12.6 million.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes.

No one won Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot.

The jackpot will climb to $96 million as an annuity or $69.4 million cash for Tuesday’s drawing.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.