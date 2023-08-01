(WGHP) – While you’re on an evening dog walk or before you put the kids to bed Tuesday night, take a look at the moon!

August’s full moon is the Sturgeon moon, named for the abundance of sturgeon fish in the Great Lakes this time of year.

This year, the Sturgeon moon is a full supermoon. A supermoon is known as one of the biggest and brightest full moons of the year.

NASA defines the term supermoon as “a full moon that happens when the moon is within 90% of perigee, its closest approach to Earth.”

According to Space.com, tonight’s supermoon will be 222,159 miles away from Earth, which is nearly 20,000 miles closer to Earth than normal.

August’s supermoon is the second supermoon of 2023 and is the first of two supermoons this month.

The second full supermoon of the month, known as the Blue moon, will occur the night of Aug. 30. The blue supermoon will be even closer to Earth than the night of Aug. 1.

It’s relatively rare for two supermoons to occur in the same month. The last time two full supermoons occurred in the same month was in Jan. 2018.

The next time two full supermoon’s will occur in the same month will be in 2037.