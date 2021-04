GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A chase led to a crash involving a tractor-trailer at Interstate 40/85 and N.C. 61, according to Highway Patrol.

The tractor-trailer left Alamance County heading west on on I-40/85.

After 12 p.m. Friday, the tractor-trailer crashed on N.C. 61, near the interstate, in Guilford County.

One person is in custody.

No word on injuries.