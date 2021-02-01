Charter bus crashes into Greensboro apartment building

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A charter bus crashed into the Loft at Greensborough Court Apartments Sunday morning in downtown Greensboro.

“This is kind of one of those like one and a million scenarios,” said Jena Bishop, who lives a few doors down from where it happened.

Greensboro police said a Sunway Charter bus rolled into the apartment building on South Davie Street across from the J. Douglas Galyon Depot. Officers told FOX8 charter bus was getting repaired and needed to be towed. A brake malfunctioned and it rolled into the building around 8:30 a.m. It was not related to the weather conditions on Sunday.

“I’ve seen some stuff, but nothing this bad,” Bishop said. “I don’t know how their sofa wasn’t right there, their TV was untouched.”

The bus came inches from the person’s couch. A note on the front door said the apartment is unsafe according to city building inspectors

Officers told FOX8 the person who lives inside the apartment was not injured.

“It looks like it was just a miracle that they weren’t there when it happened,” Bishop said.

The person living in the apartment has been relocated to another one in the building. FOX8 has reached out to Sunway Charter for a comment and so far, we have not heard back.