Charlotte’s Spectrum Center to reopen at 100% capacity beginning in August

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — ‘The Stage is Set’ for the return of the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

Hornets Sports & Entertainment announced Thursday that Spectrum Center will be bringing back audiences at 100% capacity beginning in August.

“We’re thrilled to welcome back fans to our Spectrum Center events at 100% capacity,” said HSE Executive Vice President & Spectrum Center General Manager Donna Julian.

Previously announced health and safety protocols will remain in place, including touchless security and cashless transactions. Masks are recommended, but not required.

