Charlotte, Raleigh airports see delays after American Airlines technical outage

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WJZY/WNCN) – Flights from American Airlines and others were delayed Friday morning due to a technical issue, officials said.

Officials said the issue began around 2 a.m. Friday morning with Sabre, a system American uses to support reservations and ticketing systems. The issue made it difficult for passengers to check-in and board flights.

American Airlines said the system came back online around 5:30 a.m. and are now fully operational.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and have deployed additional team members through the airport to assist customers,” the company said in a statement.

Piedmont Triad International Airport told FOX8 that it has no statement at this time as of Friday morning. A check of flight listings showed that only one flight was delayed as of 9:40 a.m. A flight to Dallas was delayed because the plane arriving at PTI from Charlotte was delayed.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport is reporting several delayed departing and arriving flights.

Raleigh-Durham International Airport reported multiple delayed departing and arriving flights Friday morning. Long lines at the airport had cleared out by 8 a.m.

Check your flight status at Piedmont Triad International Airport, Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport.